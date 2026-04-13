Trade Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II - EOS CFD

What is Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)?

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks, with an emphasis on income generation. It employs an options overlay strategy, writing call options on a portion of its portfolio to enhance income. The fund is managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Its investment approach combines fundamental analysis with options strategies to balance income and growth potential. The fund is designed for investors seeking income with some exposure to equity market appreciation, typically suitable for income-focused portfolios.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II currently at $21.7. During the session, it has moved between $20.61 and $21.45, with a daily change of +1.0864%.

FAQ: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS)

What is the current price of EOS stock?

The current price is $21.7.

Does EOS pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the fund.

Does EOS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates primarily in the US and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE.

What is EOS best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing enhanced equity income through a managed portfolio approach.

What assets are typically shown together with EOS?

Commonly shown alongside EOS: 3D Systems Corporation, ClearOne, Goodman Group