Trade Goodman Group - GMGau CFD

What is Goodman Group (GMGau)?

Goodman Group is an integrated commercial and industrial property group that owns, develops, and manages real estate including warehouses, logistics facilities, and business parks. The company operates across multiple regions, focusing on providing infrastructure solutions that support supply chain and logistics operations. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of properties designed to meet the needs of various industries, emphasizing sustainable development and efficient asset management. Goodman Group's business model combines property ownership with development and management services, enabling it to offer tailored solutions to tenants and investors. The company is recognized for its expertise in industrial real estate and its strategic approach to property development and investment. It serves a broad client base, including multinational corporations and local businesses, facilitating their operational requirements through well-located and purpose-built facilities. Goodman Group's operations contribute to the broader real estate and logistics sectors by supporting the infrastructure necessary for global trade and commerce.

Goodman Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session activity, with Goodman Group priced at A$28.49. The price has moved between A$28.32 and A$28.54, indicating a daily percentage change of +0.9233%.

FAQ: Goodman Group (GMGau)

What is the current price of GMGau stock?

The current price of Goodman Group is A$28.49.

Does GMGau pay dividends?

Goodman Group pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does GMGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Goodman Group has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is GMGau best known for?

Goodman Group is most famous for its industrial property development and logistics real estate services.

What assets are typically shown together with GMGau?

Commonly shown alongside GMGau: Alnylam, Tyra Biosciences Inc, Essa Pharma Inc