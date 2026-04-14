Trade East Japan Railway Company - 9020 CFD

What is East Japan Railway Company (9020)?

East Japan Railway Company is a major railway operator in Japan, primarily serving the eastern regions of the country. It is one of the largest passenger railway companies in the world, operating an extensive network of rail lines including high-speed Shinkansen services, commuter rail, and regional trains. The company plays a significant role in Japan's transportation infrastructure, facilitating daily commutes, intercity travel, and tourism. It also engages in various related businesses such as retail, real estate, and information technology services. The company is known for its emphasis on safety, punctuality, and customer service. Its operations contribute substantially to the economic and social development of the areas it serves. The company is part of the Japan Railways Group, which was formed following the privatization and breakup of the government-owned Japanese National Railways. It continues to invest in technological advancements and network improvements to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience.

East Japan Railway Company Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, as East Japan Railway Company trades at ¥3511.1. Price movement today has spanned between ¥3500.3 and ¥3571.7, with a daily percentage shift of -2.5281%.

FAQ: East Japan Railway Company (9020)

What is the current price of 9020 stock?

The current trading price is ¥3511.1.

Does 9020 pay dividends?

East Japan Railway Company pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 9020 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

East Japan Railway Company does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and has no registered presence there.

What is 9020 best known for?

East Japan Railway Company is most famous for operating railway services in eastern Japan.

What assets are typically shown together with 9020?

Commonly shown alongside 9020: Brooks Macdonald Group PLC, Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF, Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF