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Trade Duke Energy Corporation - DUK CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-13 19:45:34
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.18
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close131.71
Open130.95
1-Year Change10.27%
Day's Range129.74 - 131.42

Trade Duke Energy Corporation - DUK CFD

What is Duke Energy (DUK)?

Duke Energy is an American electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the largest electric power companies in the United States, serving millions of customers across several states. The company operates through various subsidiaries that generate, transmit, and distribute electricity and natural gas. Duke Energy's portfolio includes a diverse mix of energy sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and renewable energy. The company focuses on maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure to ensure reliable energy delivery while also investing in cleaner energy technologies to reduce environmental impact. Duke Energy plays a significant role in the energy sector, contributing to regional economic development and energy policy discussions. Its operations encompass generation facilities, transmission networks, and distribution systems designed to meet the energy needs of residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company is also involved in initiatives aimed at enhancing grid modernization and energy efficiency.

Duke Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Duke Energy showing a live price of $130.01. It has moved in the range of $129.69 to $131.83, reflecting a daily change percentage of -1.2668%.

FAQ: Duke Energy (DUK)

What is the current price of DUK stock?

The current stock price is $130.01.

Does DUK pay dividends?

Duke Energy pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DUK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Duke Energy operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is DUK best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric power generation and distribution.

What assets are typically shown together with DUK?

Commonly shown alongside DUK: Wix.com Ltd, BWP Group, Planet Labs PBC

Latest shares articles

Duke Energy stock split
Duke Energy stock split: what it means for traders
Duke Energy is a regulated utility company operating across the United States, with its shares listed under the ticker DUK. While stock splits are more commonly associated with high-growth companies, they can also occur in regulated sectors for structural or corporate reasons.
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