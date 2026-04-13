Trade Duke Energy Corporation - DUK CFD

What is Duke Energy (DUK)?

Duke Energy is an American electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the largest electric power companies in the United States, serving millions of customers across several states. The company operates through various subsidiaries that generate, transmit, and distribute electricity and natural gas. Duke Energy's portfolio includes a diverse mix of energy sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and renewable energy. The company focuses on maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure to ensure reliable energy delivery while also investing in cleaner energy technologies to reduce environmental impact. Duke Energy plays a significant role in the energy sector, contributing to regional economic development and energy policy discussions. Its operations encompass generation facilities, transmission networks, and distribution systems designed to meet the energy needs of residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company is also involved in initiatives aimed at enhancing grid modernization and energy efficiency.

Duke Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Duke Energy showing a live price of $130.01. It has moved in the range of $129.69 to $131.83, reflecting a daily change percentage of -1.2668%.

FAQ: Duke Energy (DUK)

What is the current price of DUK stock?

The current stock price is $130.01.

Does DUK pay dividends?

Duke Energy pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DUK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Duke Energy operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is DUK best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric power generation and distribution.

What assets are typically shown together with DUK?

Commonly shown alongside DUK: Wix.com Ltd, BWP Group, Planet Labs PBC