Trade Planet Labs PBC - PL CFD

What is Planet Labs PBC (PL)?

Planet Labs PBC is an American public benefit corporation specializing in satellite imaging and geospatial data. The company operates a large fleet of Earth observation satellites designed to capture high-resolution images of the planet's surface. These images serve various applications including environmental monitoring, agriculture, urban planning, and disaster response. Planet Labs PBC emphasizes the use of frequent and comprehensive satellite data to provide insights into changes on Earth over time. The company’s business model involves offering data products and analytic services to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and research institutions. Its technology infrastructure supports rapid data collection and processing, enabling timely access to imagery. The organization is structured as a public benefit corporation, which reflects its commitment to balancing profit with social and environmental impact. Planet Labs PBC has contributed to advancing the accessibility and utility of satellite imagery through its innovative approach to Earth observation.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC currently at $33.27. The intraday range has seen fluctuations between $31.84 and $36.33, marking a daily change of -3.63%.

FAQ: Planet Labs PBC (PL)

What is the current price of PL stock?

The current price stands at $33.27.

Does PL pay dividends?

Planet Labs PBC does not pay dividends.

Does PL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Planet Labs PBC operates through partners and distributors and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE.

What is PL best known for?

Planet Labs PBC is most famous for its satellite imaging and earth observation services.

What assets are typically shown together with PL?

Commonly shown alongside PL: iShares Diversified Commodity Swap UCITS ETF, Capricorn Energy, iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology UCITS ETF