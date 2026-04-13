Trade Dropbox - DBX CFD

What is Dropbox (DBX)?

Dropbox, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based file storage and collaboration services. It offers a platform that enables users to store, share, and manage files and documents across multiple devices and operating systems. Dropbox's services cater to both individual consumers and businesses, providing tools for file synchronization, backup, and team collaboration. The company integrates with various third-party applications to enhance productivity and workflow management. Its platform supports features such as file versioning, access controls, and secure sharing. Dropbox operates on a subscription-based revenue model, offering different service tiers to meet diverse user needs. The company invests in data security and privacy measures to protect user information. Dropbox has contributed to the evolution of cloud computing by facilitating remote work and digital collaboration.

Dropbox Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market price action, with Dropbox valued at $22.71. The price has fluctuated within $21.84 and $22.62, reflecting a daily change percentage of +2.0928%.

FAQ: Dropbox (DBX)

What is the current price of DBX stock?

The current price stands at $22.71.

Does DBX pay dividends?

Dropbox pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DBX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dropbox operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors, without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is DBX best known for?

Dropbox is most famous for its cloud storage and file sharing services.

What assets are typically shown together with DBX?

Commonly shown alongside DBX: Tokyo Metro Co Ltd, Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI), Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.