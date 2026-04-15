Trade Downer EDI - DOWau CFD

What is Downer EDI (DOWau)?

Downer EDI is an integrated services company operating primarily in Australia and New Zealand. It provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and asset management services across various sectors including transport, utilities, mining, and infrastructure. The company delivers solutions for road and rail networks, energy and telecommunications infrastructure, and facilities management. Downer EDI’s operations encompass project management, design, and operational services aimed at supporting public and private sector clients. The company focuses on sustainable practices and innovation to improve asset performance and operational efficiency. Its diversified portfolio positions it as a significant player in the infrastructure services industry within the region.

Downer EDI Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day’s market action, with Downer EDI trading at A$7.688. Its price has varied between A$7.592 and A$7.762, showing a daily percentage change of -2.4259%.

FAQ: Downer EDI (DOWau)

What is the current price of DOWau stock?

Downer EDI's last price is A$7.688.

Does DOWau pay dividends?

Downer EDI pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DOWau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Downer EDI does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and contractors.

What is DOWau best known for?

The company is most famous for its integrated services in engineering and infrastructure management.

What assets are typically shown together with DOWau?

Commonly shown alongside DOWau: TPG Telecom Limited, BMW, iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF