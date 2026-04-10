Trade Domino's Pizza Group PLC - DOM CFD

What is Domino's Pizza Group - UK (DOM)?

Domino's Pizza Group is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the pizza delivery and takeaway sector. It operates a network of Domino's Pizza stores across the UK and Ireland, offering a variety of pizza products along with complementary items such as sides and desserts. The company focuses on providing convenient food options through delivery and carryout services, utilizing both online ordering platforms and traditional phone orders. Domino's Pizza Group is part of the global Domino's brand, which is known for its standardized menu and operational model. The company emphasizes efficient supply chain management and store operations to maintain consistent product quality and customer service. It serves a broad demographic, catering to both individual consumers and families. The business model includes franchised and company-owned stores, contributing to its market presence in the fast-food industry. Domino's Pizza Group operates within a competitive environment, facing competition from other pizza chains and fast-food providers in the UK market.

Domino's Pizza Group - UK Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, as Domino's Pizza Group - UK is currently at £1.814. The price has varied between £1.777 and £1.803, reflecting a daily change of +1.1274%.

FAQ: Domino's Pizza Group - UK (DOM)

What is the current price of DOM stock?

Domino's Pizza Group - UK's current price is £1.814.

Does DOM pay dividends?

Domino's Pizza Group - UK pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DOM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Domino's Pizza Group - UK operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is DOM best known for?

Domino's Pizza Group - UK is most famous for its pizza delivery services and extensive UK store network.

What assets are typically shown together with DOM?

Commonly shown alongside DOM: JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund