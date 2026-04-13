Trade Dolby Laboratories Inc - DLB CFD

What is Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)?

Dolby Laboratories Inc is an American company specializing in audio noise reduction and audio encoding/compression technologies. Founded in 1965 by Ray Dolby, the company has played a significant role in advancing sound quality in various media formats, including cinema, home entertainment, and broadcasting. Dolby Laboratories is known for its development of technologies such as Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision, which enhance audio and visual experiences by improving clarity, depth, and spatial effects. The company's innovations have been widely adopted in movie theaters, television, gaming, and mobile devices. Dolby also provides licensing services to manufacturers and content creators, enabling the integration of its technologies into consumer electronics and media content. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Dolby Laboratories operates globally, collaborating with industry partners to support evolving standards in entertainment technology. Its contributions have influenced both professional and consumer audio-visual industries, establishing it as a key player in the development of immersive media experiences.

Dolby Laboratories Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the ongoing trading activity with Deluxe Corp at $61.64. It has seen a price movement between $59.49 and $61.56, reflecting a daily change of +1.2213%.

FAQ: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

What is the current price of DLB stock?

The latest trading price is $61.64.

Does DLB pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DLB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dolby Laboratories Inc has a registered presence in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

What is DLB best known for?

The company is most famous for audio noise reduction and sound technology.

What assets are typically shown together with DLB?

Commonly shown alongside DLB: Goodyear, iShares MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF, Trex Co Inc