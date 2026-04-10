Trade Deutsche Euroshop AG - DEQ CFD

What is Deutsche Euroshop (DEQ)?

Deutsche EuroShop is a German real estate investment company specializing in retail properties. The company primarily focuses on acquiring, managing, and developing shopping centers and retail real estate across various European countries. Its portfolio consists of well-located retail assets that serve as commercial hubs for consumers and retailers. Deutsche EuroShop operates within the real estate sector, emphasizing long-term value creation through property management and strategic asset allocation. The company’s activities include leasing retail spaces, maintaining property quality, and optimizing tenant mix to enhance the appeal and performance of its shopping centers. It is structured to benefit from the stable income generated by retail real estate and the potential for capital appreciation. Deutsche EuroShop's business model reflects the dynamics of the retail property market in Europe, balancing tenant relationships and property upkeep to sustain its investment objectives. The company is part of the broader real estate investment landscape, contributing to the commercial property segment.

Deutsche Euroshop Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market participation, where Deutsche Euroshop stands at €19.82. The price range for the day moves between €19.18 and €19.68, marking a daily change of +2.6178%.

FAQ: Deutsche Euroshop (DEQ)

What is the current price of DEQ stock?

The last traded price is €19.82.

Does DEQ pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by Deutsche Euroshop.

Does DEQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Deutsche Euroshop operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct office.

What is DEQ best known for?

Deutsche Euroshop is most famous for investing in shopping centers.

What assets are typically shown together with DEQ?

Commonly shown alongside DEQ: Tecnoglass Inc, Inwido, Kodiak Sciences Inc.