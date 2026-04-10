Trade Derwent London PLC - DLNl CFD

What is Derwent London PLC (DLNl)?

Derwent London PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on commercial property in central London. The company owns, manages, and develops office and retail spaces, with an emphasis on urban regeneration and sustainable building practices. Derwent London’s portfolio includes a diverse range of properties located in key London districts, targeting tenants from various sectors. The company pursues active asset management and development projects to enhance property value and rental income. It also prioritizes environmental sustainability and community engagement in its operations. Derwent London operates within the regulatory framework governing real estate investment and property management in the UK.

Derwent London PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time price action, with Derwent London PLC trading at £16.4365. The intraday range has been from £16.3234 to £16.6233, with a daily change of +0.9216%.

FAQ: Derwent London PLC (DLNl)

What is the current price of DLNl stock?

Derwent London PLC's last traded price is £16.4365.

Does DLNl pay dividends?

Derwent London pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DLNl have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Derwent London operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is DLNl best known for?

Derwent London is most famous for its commercial real estate portfolio in central London.

What assets are typically shown together with DLNl?

Commonly shown alongside DLNl: iShares Electric Vehicles & Driving Technology UCITS ETF, Spark New Zealand Limited, Wayfair Inc