Trade DENSO Corporation - 6902 CFD

What is DENSO Corporation (6902)?

DENSO Corporation is a global automotive components manufacturer headquartered in Japan. It produces a wide range of products including powertrain control systems, thermal systems, electronic systems, and safety components. The company supplies parts to automotive manufacturers worldwide, supporting vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and safety. DENSO invests heavily in research and development to advance automotive technologies such as electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity. Its product portfolio includes sensors, actuators, air conditioning systems, and engine management components. The company operates manufacturing plants and research centers internationally. DENSO collaborates with industry partners and participates in initiatives to promote sustainable mobility and environmental conservation.

DENSO Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by present trading flows as DENSO Corporation trades at ¥1923.33. Prices have moved between ¥1914.28 and ¥1938.65, corresponding to a daily move of +0.0521%.

FAQ: DENSO Corporation (6902)

What is the current price of 6902 stock?

The current price is ¥1923.33.

Does 6902 pay dividends?

DENSO Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6902 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DENSO Corporation has a subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City in the UAE.

What is 6902 best known for?

DENSO Corporation is most famous for its automotive components and advanced technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with 6902?

Commonly shown alongside 6902: The Kroger Co., Aurelia Metals, iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF