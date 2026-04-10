Trade DBV Technologies SA - DBV CFD

What is DBV Technologies (DBV)?

DBV Technologies is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, a method that delivers allergens through the skin to induce immune tolerance. DBV Technologies aims to address unmet medical needs in allergy treatment by developing products that improve safety and patient compliance compared to traditional approaches. The company’s research and development activities include clinical trials and regulatory processes to bring its therapies to market. DBV Technologies operates within the biopharmaceutical sector, contributing to advances in allergy care and immunotherapy.

DBV Technologies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading; DBV Technologies trades at €3.54. Price action has ranged from €3.48 up to €3.59, reflecting a daily change of -2.514%.

FAQ: DBV Technologies (DBV)

What is the current price of DBV stock?

The last price is €3.54.

Does DBV pay dividends?

DBV Technologies does not currently pay dividends.

Does DBV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DBV Technologies operates in the UAE through partners and distributors and does not maintain an official office or subsidiary.

What is DBV best known for?

DBV Technologies is most famous for its development of immunotherapy treatments based on epicutaneous technology.

What assets are typically shown together with DBV?

Commonly shown alongside DBV: Choice Hotels International Inc, VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF, Hochtief