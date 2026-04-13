Trade DBS - D05sg CFD

What is DBS (D05sg)?

DBS Group Holdings Ltd is a multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Singapore. Established in 1968, it has grown to become one of the largest financial institutions in Asia, providing a comprehensive range of services including consumer banking, corporate banking, investment banking, asset management, and wealth management. The company operates through various subsidiaries and branches across multiple countries, primarily focusing on markets in Southeast Asia, Greater China, and South Asia. DBS is recognized for its emphasis on digital innovation and technology-driven banking solutions, aiming to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The group is also involved in sustainable finance initiatives and corporate social responsibility programs. Its governance structure includes a board of directors and executive management team responsible for strategic direction and operational oversight. DBS plays a significant role in the regional financial ecosystem, serving a diverse client base that includes individuals, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

DBS Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, with DBS quoted at S$57.45. Throughout the day, its price has ranged from S$57.09 to S$57.39, reflecting a daily change of +0.1922%.

FAQ: DBS (D05sg)

What is the current price of D05sg stock?

The current price is S$57.45.

Does D05sg pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does D05sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DBS has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is D05sg best known for?

DBS is most famous for its banking and financial services across Asia.

What assets are typically shown together with D05sg?

Commonly shown alongside D05sg: AIRO Group Holdings Inc, Verallia SA, OPAP SA