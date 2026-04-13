Trade Davita - DVA CFD

What is DaVita (DVA)?

DaVita is a healthcare company specializing in kidney care services, including dialysis treatment for patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. The company operates a network of outpatient dialysis centers providing clinical care, patient education, and support services. DaVita collaborates with healthcare providers and payers to deliver integrated care aimed at improving patient outcomes. Its services encompass in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis options. The company also engages in initiatives to promote kidney health awareness and disease prevention. DaVita's operations include clinical research and quality improvement programs within the nephrology field.

DaVita Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market movements, with DaVita currently at $151.7. It has traded within a range from $148.22 to $151.24, with a daily change percentage of +0.8881%.

FAQ: DaVita (DVA)

What is the current price of DVA stock?

The latest price is $151.7.

Does DVA pay dividends?

DaVita pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DVA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DaVita does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is DVA best known for?

The company is most famous for providing kidney dialysis services and related healthcare.

What assets are typically shown together with DVA?

Commonly shown alongside DVA: Seco SpA, Pearson, XPO Logistics