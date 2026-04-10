Trade Dassault System - DSY CFD

What is Dassault System (DSY)?

Dassault Systèmes SE is a French software company specializing in 3D design, 3D digital mock-up, and product lifecycle management (PLM) software. Founded in 1981, the company develops software solutions that enable businesses to create virtual models of products and processes, facilitating innovation and collaboration across industries such as aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, and life sciences. Dassault Systèmes operates through multiple brands, including CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, and SIMULIA, each serving different aspects of design and engineering. The company emphasizes the integration of digital technologies to support sustainable development and digital transformation. Headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, Dassault Systèmes maintains a global presence with offices and research centers worldwide. Its software platforms are widely used by engineers, designers, and manufacturers to improve product quality, reduce time to market, and optimize production processes.

Dassault System Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations affecting Dassault System, currently priced at €16.99. The trading range today spans from €16.81 to €17.25, with a daily change rate of +0.3559%.

FAQ: Dassault System (DSY)

What is the current price of DSY stock?

Dassault System's last price is €16.99.

Does DSY pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DSY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dassault System has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DSY best known for?

Dassault System is most famous for its 3D design software and product lifecycle management solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with DSY?

Commonly shown alongside DSY: SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TR, Valneva SE, Butterfly Network Inc.