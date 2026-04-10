Trade Dassault Aviat - AMfr CFD

What is Dassault Aviat (AMfr)?

Dassault Aviation is a French aerospace company specializing in the design, manufacture, and support of military and business jets. Founded in 1929, the company has a long history in aviation and defense, producing a range of aircraft including the Mirage and Rafale fighter jets. Dassault Aviation also develops the Falcon series of business jets, known for their performance and advanced technology. The company operates within the aerospace and defense sectors, serving both governmental and private clients worldwide. Its activities encompass research and development, production, and after-sales services. Dassault Aviation is part of the larger Dassault Group, which has diversified interests in various industries. The company is recognized for its innovation in aerodynamics, avionics, and propulsion systems. It maintains a global presence through subsidiaries and partnerships, contributing to international aerospace projects. Dassault Aviation plays a significant role in the European aerospace industry and maintains collaborations with other major aerospace firms to advance aviation technology.

Dassault Aviat Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity, as Dassault Aviat trades at €327.75. The price has ranged from €324.65 to €334.85 within the session, with a daily percentage movement of -3.2714%.

FAQ: Dassault Aviat (AMfr)

What is the current price of AMfr stock?

Dassault Aviation's stock price is €327.75.

Does AMfr pay dividends?

Dassault Aviation does not pay dividends.

Does AMfr have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dassault Aviation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is AMfr best known for?

Dassault Aviation is most famous for its military and business aircraft manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with AMfr?

Commonly shown alongside AMfr: iShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap UCITS ETF, Urban, TBC Bank Group