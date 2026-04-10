HomeMarketsSharesMercedes Benz Group AG

Trade Mercedes Benz Group AG - MBGn CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:25:55
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close53.12
Open53.25
1-Year Change13.98%
Day's Range53.16 - 54.13

Trade Mercedes Benz Group AG - MBGn CFD

What is Mercedes Benz Group (MBGn)?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a German multinational corporation known for its luxury automobiles, commercial vehicles, and automotive services. The company designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars, trucks, and vans under the Mercedes-Benz brand and other associated marques. Mercedes-Benz Group emphasizes engineering excellence, innovation, and safety in its vehicle development. It operates globally with production facilities, research centers, and sales networks across multiple continents. The company also offers financial services related to vehicle financing and leasing. Its portfolio includes internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrid models, reflecting a commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Mercedes Benz Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Mercedes Benz Group at €54. The instrument's price has ranged from €52.98 to €54.2 today, showing a daily change of +1.318%.

FAQ: Mercedes Benz Group (MBGn)

What is the current price of MBGn stock?

Mercedes Benz Group's latest share price is €54.

Does MBGn pay dividends?

Mercedes Benz Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MBGn have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mercedes Benz Group has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is MBGn best known for?

Mercedes Benz Group is most famous for its luxury automobiles and commercial vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with MBGn?

Commonly shown alongside MBGn: Amazon.com Inc, Anterix Inc, Veritone Inc

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