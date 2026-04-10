Trade Mercedes Benz Group AG - MBGn CFD

What is Mercedes Benz Group (MBGn)?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a German multinational corporation known for its luxury automobiles, commercial vehicles, and automotive services. The company designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars, trucks, and vans under the Mercedes-Benz brand and other associated marques. Mercedes-Benz Group emphasizes engineering excellence, innovation, and safety in its vehicle development. It operates globally with production facilities, research centers, and sales networks across multiple continents. The company also offers financial services related to vehicle financing and leasing. Its portfolio includes internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrid models, reflecting a commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Mercedes Benz Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Mercedes Benz Group at €54. The instrument's price has ranged from €52.98 to €54.2 today, showing a daily change of +1.318%.

FAQ: Mercedes Benz Group (MBGn)

What is the current price of MBGn stock?

Mercedes Benz Group's latest share price is €54.

Does MBGn pay dividends?

Mercedes Benz Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MBGn have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mercedes Benz Group has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is MBGn best known for?

Mercedes Benz Group is most famous for its luxury automobiles and commercial vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with MBGn?

Commonly shown alongside MBGn: Amazon.com Inc, Anterix Inc, Veritone Inc