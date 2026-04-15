Trade Cromwell Property Group - CMWau CFD

What is Cromwell Property Group (CMWau)?

Cromwell Property Group is an Australian real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial properties. The company operates across multiple sectors including office, industrial, retail, and logistics properties. Cromwell Property Group aims to provide stable income and long-term capital growth through active asset management and strategic acquisitions. The company manages assets both in Australia and internationally, emphasizing sustainable property practices and tenant engagement. Its business model includes property investment, development, and funds management services. Cromwell Property Group serves a broad client base, including institutional investors and private clients, leveraging its expertise in property management and market analysis. The company also focuses on maintaining a balanced portfolio to mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations and economic cycles.

Cromwell Property Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market conditions, with Cromwell Property Group priced at A$0.391. The session has experienced fluctuations between A$0.384 and A$0.389, accompanied by a daily percentage change of +1.3193%.

FAQ: Cromwell Property Group (CMWau)

What is the current price of CMWau stock?

The current trading price is A$0.391.

Does CMWau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CMWau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cromwell Property Group operates with a registered presence in the UAE through its regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is CMWau best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified real estate investment portfolio.

What assets are typically shown together with CMWau?

Commonly shown alongside CMWau: Kyntra Bio Inc, AJ Bell Plc, DBS