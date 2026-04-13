Trade Cooper - COO CFD

What is Cooper (COO)?

Cooper Companies is a global medical device company specializing in ophthalmic products and women's health care. The company operates through two main segments: CooperVision, which develops and manufactures contact lenses, and CooperSurgical, which provides medical devices and fertility and genetic testing products. Cooper Companies focuses on innovation, research, and development to address vision correction and women's health needs. Its products are distributed worldwide through various channels, including eye care professionals, hospitals, and clinics. The company emphasizes regulatory compliance and quality control in its manufacturing processes. It operates within the healthcare sector, serving both consumer and professional markets with a diverse portfolio aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Cooper Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading activity, as Cooper trades at $71.52. Price fluctuations today have varied between $69.55 and $71.49, with a daily percentage change of +0.3232%.

FAQ: Cooper (COO)

What is the current price of COO stock?

The last traded price is $71.52.

Does COO pay dividends?

Cooper pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does COO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cooper operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is COO best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing medical devices and surgical products.

What assets are typically shown together with COO?

Commonly shown alongside COO: KION, IREN Limited, Irish Continental Group PLC (Euronext Dublin)