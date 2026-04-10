Trade Continental AG - CONd CFD

What is Continental (CONd)?

Continental AG is a German multinational automotive parts manufacturing company specializing in brake systems, interior electronics, automotive safety, powertrain and chassis components, tachographs, tires, and other parts for the automotive and transportation industries. Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, the company is recognized as one of the largest automotive suppliers worldwide. Continental operates through various business divisions, including the Tire Group, Automotive Group, and ContiTech, which focuses on rubber and plastic technology. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers globally, offering products and technologies aimed at enhancing vehicle safety, efficiency, and connectivity. Continental's research and development efforts emphasize innovation in areas such as autonomous driving, electric mobility, and digitalization. The company maintains a significant presence in Europe, North America, and Asia, with numerous production facilities and research centers. Its extensive product portfolio and technological expertise position Continental as a key player in the global automotive supply chain.

Continental Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session trading, with Continental at €65.55. Prices have ranged between €64.05 and €65.85, with a daily move amounting to +1.0794%.

FAQ: Continental (CONd)

What is the current price of CONd stock?

The latest price for Continental is €65.55.

Does CONd pay dividends?

Continental pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CONd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Continental has a registered presence in the UAE, including operations in Dubai Internet City.

What is CONd best known for?

Continental is most famous for its automotive parts and tire manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with CONd?

Commonly shown alongside CONd: Hysan Dev, Link REIT, Erie Indemnity Co