Trade Constellation Brands - STZ CFD

What is Constellation Brands (STZ)?

Constellation Brands is a multinational beverage alcohol company headquartered in the United States. It operates in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of beer, wine, and spirits. The company is recognized for its extensive range of products that cater to various consumer preferences across multiple markets. It has established a significant presence in the alcoholic beverage industry through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, enabling it to expand its brand offerings and geographic reach. Constellation Brands focuses on innovation and quality in its product development while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and responsible consumption. Its operations encompass a broad supply chain that includes sourcing raw materials, manufacturing, and distribution channels. The company serves both on-premise and off-premise retail customers, including restaurants, bars, and liquor stores. With a global footprint, Constellation Brands continues to be a key player in the beverage alcohol sector, contributing to industry trends and consumer experiences.

Constellation Brands Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics, as Constellation Brands trades at $163.8. The session's range spans from $162.26 to $164.83, showing a daily move of -0.4134%.

FAQ: Constellation Brands (STZ)

What is the current price of STZ stock?

Constellation Brands is currently priced at $163.8.

Does STZ pay dividends?

Constellation Brands pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does STZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Constellation Brands operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is STZ best known for?

Constellation Brands is most famous for its production and marketing of alcoholic beverages.

What assets are typically shown together with STZ?

Commonly shown alongside STZ: Cable One Inc, Metropole Television, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.