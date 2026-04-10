Trade Computacenter PLC - CCC CFD

What is Computacenter (CCC)?

Computacenter is a UK-based independent provider of IT infrastructure services and solutions. The company delivers a broad range of services including IT consulting, systems integration, managed services, and support for hardware and software products. Computacenter serves corporate, public sector, and reseller customers, focusing on enabling digital transformation and optimizing IT environments. It maintains partnerships with major technology vendors to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to client requirements. The company operates across multiple countries and adheres to regulatory standards governing information technology services. Computacenter is publicly listed and emphasizes operational excellence and customer satisfaction within the technology services sector.

Computacenter Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, with Computacenter at £30.82. Daily price movement has ranged between £30.64 and £31.24, marking a daily change of -0.1303%.

FAQ: Computacenter (CCC)

What is the current price of CCC stock?

Computacenter's current price is £30.82.

Does CCC pay dividends?

Computacenter pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CCC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Computacenter has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is CCC best known for?

Computacenter is most famous for its IT services and solutions for large organizations.

What assets are typically shown together with CCC?

Commonly shown alongside CCC: Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Hackett, 3i Group Plc