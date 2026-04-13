Trade Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Sponsored ADR - BVN CFD

What is Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Sponsored ADR (BVN)?

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is a prominent Peruvian mining company engaged primarily in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious metals such as gold and silver. Established in the 1950s, the company has developed a significant presence in the mining sector of Peru, one of the world's leading producers of minerals. Buenaventura operates various mining projects and has interests in several joint ventures, contributing to its diversified portfolio. The company is involved in multiple stages of the mining value chain, including exploration, development, and production, and it also engages in mineral processing activities. Its operations emphasize adherence to environmental and safety standards, reflecting the regulatory frameworks governing the mining industry in Peru. Buenaventura is recognized for its role in the national economy and its contributions to local communities through employment and social programs. The company maintains a focus on sustainable mining practices while navigating the challenges inherent to the extractive industry.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Sponsored ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, as LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR trades at $37.28. Intraday, the price has ranged from $36.53 to $37.45, reflecting a daily change of -1.4111%.

FAQ: Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Sponsored ADR (BVN)

What is the current price of BVN stock?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Sponsored ADR is currently priced at $37.28.

Does BVN pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BVN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors in the region.

What is BVN best known for?

The company is most famous for its gold and silver mining operations in Peru.

What assets are typically shown together with BVN?

Commonly shown alongside BVN: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, United States Lime & Minerals Inc, iShares EURO STOXX Banks 30-15 UCITS ETF DE