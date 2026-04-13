Trade ComfortDelGro - C52sg CFD

What is ComfortDelGro (C52sg)?

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited is a multinational land transport company headquartered in Singapore. It operates a diverse range of transportation services, including taxi, bus, rail, and automotive engineering. The company manages a large fleet of taxis and buses and participates in rail operations through joint ventures. ComfortDelGro also provides vehicle inspection, maintenance, and leasing services. Its operations extend beyond Singapore to several countries, reflecting a broad geographic presence. The company focuses on integrating technology and sustainable practices to enhance transport services and meet urban mobility demands.

ComfortDelGro Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market dynamics as ComfortDelGro trades at S$1.47. Its price has ranged between S$1.44 and S$1.45 during the session, with a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: ComfortDelGro (C52sg)

What is the current price of C52sg stock?

ComfortDelGro's current price is S$1.47.

Does C52sg pay dividends?

ComfortDelGro pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does C52sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ComfortDelGro has a registered presence in the UAE via a regional office in Dubai.

What is C52sg best known for?

ComfortDelGro is most famous for its land transport services including taxis and buses.

What assets are typically shown together with C52sg?

Commonly shown alongside C52sg: Kontron AG, Australian Ethical Investment Ltd, Calumet Inc