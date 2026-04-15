Trade Collins Foods Limited - CKFau CFD

What is Collins Foods Limited (CKFau)?

Collins Foods Limited is an Australian-based company operating in the food service industry. It specializes in the ownership and management of quick service restaurants, primarily under internationally recognized brands. The company has a presence in multiple countries, including Australia, Germany, and the United States, where it operates a portfolio of franchised and company-owned outlets. Its business model focuses on delivering consistent food quality and customer service through established brand partnerships. Collins Foods Limited engages in the development, operation, and franchising of restaurants, contributing to the broader fast-food sector. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and brand expansion as part of its strategic objectives. It is recognized for its involvement with well-known brands, which has positioned it as a notable player within the competitive quick service restaurant market. The company’s activities encompass site development, restaurant operations, and franchise management, supporting its growth and presence in the global food service landscape.

Collins Foods Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session trading, as Collins Foods Limited is at A$8.64. The price has moved in the range of A$8.55 to A$8.68, with a daily percentage change of -0.8102%.

FAQ: Collins Foods Limited (CKFau)

What is the current price of CKFau stock?

The stock price stands at A$8.64.

Does CKFau pay dividends?

Collins Foods Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CKFau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Collins Foods Limited has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is CKFau best known for?

The company is most famous for operating fast food restaurant franchises.

What assets are typically shown together with CKFau?

Commonly shown alongside CKFau: Phoenix, Reliance Worldwide Corporation, Aeon Co., Ltd.