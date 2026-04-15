Trade Coles Group Limited - COLau CFD

What is Coles Group Limited (COLau)?

Coles Group Limited is a major Australian retailer operating a network of supermarkets, liquor stores, and convenience outlets. The company provides a wide range of grocery products, fresh food, and everyday household items to consumers across Australia. Coles Group Limited also offers online shopping and delivery services, integrating digital platforms to enhance customer accessibility. The company focuses on supply chain efficiency, product quality, and customer service to maintain its competitive position in the retail sector. Additionally, Coles Group Limited engages in various sustainability initiatives, including waste reduction and responsible sourcing. The company plays a significant role in the Australian retail market, serving millions of customers through its extensive store network and brand portfolio.

Coles Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, with Coles Group Limited currently at A$22.72. The price has fluctuated between A$22.53 and A$22.77 during the session, showing a daily change of -0.6585%.

FAQ: Coles Group Limited (COLau)

What is the current price of COLau stock?

The latest price is A$22.72.

Does COLau pay dividends?

Coles Group Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does COLau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Coles Group Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through its office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is COLau best known for?

The company is most famous for its supermarket and retail chain operations.

What assets are typically shown together with COLau?

Commonly shown alongside COLau: Avnet, Cinemark, Fiserv