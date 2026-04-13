Trade CNO Financial Group Inc - CNO CFD

What is CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)?

CNO Financial Group Inc is an American financial services holding company that primarily operates in the insurance sector. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance, catering to individuals and families. It serves a diverse customer base through various distribution channels, including independent agents and brokers. The company’s operations are organized into several business segments, each focusing on specific insurance products and markets. With a history spanning multiple decades, it has established a presence in the financial services industry by providing products aimed at helping customers manage financial risks and plan for retirement. The company is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, and maintains a network of subsidiaries to support its business activities. Its strategic focus includes expanding its product offerings and enhancing customer service capabilities to meet evolving market demands. The company operates within a regulated environment, adhering to industry standards and compliance requirements.

CNO Financial Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market exchanges, with CNH Industrial NV trading at $42.68. It has experienced movement between $40.4 and $42.65, reflecting a daily change of +1.1167%.

FAQ: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

What is the current price of CNO stock?

CNO Financial Group Inc is currently priced at $42.68.

Does CNO pay dividends?

CNO Financial Group Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CNO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CNO Financial Group Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is CNO best known for?

CNO Financial Group Inc is most famous for its life insurance and annuity products.

What assets are typically shown together with CNO?

Commonly shown alongside CNO: AstraZeneca - USD, TTM Technologies Inc, Ellaktor SA