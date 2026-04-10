Trade AstraZeneca PLC - USD - AZN CFD

What is AstraZeneca - USD (AZN)?

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. It operates in various therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, and respiratory diseases. The company engages in research and development activities to innovate treatments that address unmet medical needs. AstraZeneca's portfolio includes a range of products that are used worldwide, and it collaborates with academic institutions, governments, and other organizations to advance healthcare. The company maintains a presence in multiple countries, supporting its operations through manufacturing, marketing, and distribution networks. AstraZeneca is recognized for its contributions to medical science and its role in improving patient outcomes across diverse populations.

AstraZeneca - USD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with AstraZeneca - USD currently at $204.42. During the session, it has moved between $203.76 and $207.24, with a daily change of -0.2247%.

FAQ: AstraZeneca - USD (AZN)

What is the current price of AZN stock?

The last traded price is $204.42.

Does AZN pay dividends?

AstraZeneca pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AZN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AstraZeneca has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is AZN best known for?

AstraZeneca is most famous for its pharmaceutical products and innovative drug development.

What assets are typically shown together with AZN?

Commonly shown alongside AZN: KraneShares ICBCUBS S&P China 500 UCITS ETF, SIGA Tech, Xero Limited