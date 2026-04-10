Trade Close Brothers Group PLC - CBGl CFD

What is Close Brothers (CBGl)?

Close Brothers Group plc is a UK-based merchant banking group providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management, and securities trading services. The company operates through several divisions including lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, wealth management advisory, and securities trading. Close Brothers offers tailored financial solutions such as asset finance, invoice finance, and deposit products. Its wealth management division provides investment advice, portfolio management, and financial planning services. The company serves a diverse client base comprising businesses, private individuals, and institutional investors. Close Brothers emphasizes prudent risk management and long-term client relationships. With a focus on specialist financial services, the company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, supporting economic activity through its lending and advisory services.

Close Brothers Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by present market activity, with Close Brothers valued at £4.1782. The intraday price has fluctuated between £4.1198 and £4.3016, with a daily change of +0.1437%.

FAQ: Close Brothers (CBGl)

What is the current price of CBGl stock?

The current price is £4.1782.

Does CBGl pay dividends?

Close Brothers pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CBGl have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Close Brothers operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is CBGl best known for?

Close Brothers is most famous for its specialist banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with CBGl?

Commonly shown alongside CBGl: Essential utilities Inc, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Bumitama Agri