Trade Clean Harbors Inc - CLH CFD

What is Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)?

Clean Harbors Inc is a provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company offers hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning, and environmental remediation services. It serves a diverse range of industries including chemical manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, and government sectors. Clean Harbors operates a network of service centers, treatment, storage, and disposal facilities to support its operations. The company emphasizes compliance with environmental regulations and safety standards in its service delivery. It also provides field services such as industrial maintenance, waste disposal, and recycling solutions. Clean Harbors plays a role in managing environmental risks and supporting sustainable practices through its waste management and remediation activities. Its operations are designed to address complex environmental challenges faced by its clients, contributing to environmental protection and public health.

Clean Harbors Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Clearwater Paper Corp currently at $304.97. During the session, it has fluctuated between $297.66 and $306.06, showing a daily change of +0.8183%.

FAQ: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

What is the current price of CLH stock?

Clean Harbors Inc is currently priced at $304.97.

Does CLH pay dividends?

Clean Harbors Inc pays dividends.

Does CLH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Clean Harbors Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CLH best known for?

Clean Harbors Inc is most famous for providing environmental, energy, and industrial services.

What assets are typically shown together with CLH?

Commonly shown alongside CLH: Wilmar Intl, Central Asia Metals PLC, Assembly Biosciences, Inc.