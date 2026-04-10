Trade Clariant AG - CLN CFD

What is Clariant (CLN)?

Clariant is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Switzerland. It operates in various sectors including care chemicals, catalysis, natural resources, and plastics & coatings. The company focuses on developing sustainable and innovative chemical solutions for industries such as agriculture, automotive, consumer goods, and construction. Clariant emphasizes research and development to address environmental challenges and improve product performance. Its portfolio includes additives, pigments, catalysts, and functional chemicals designed to enhance manufacturing processes and end-product quality. The company maintains a global presence with production sites, research centers, and sales offices worldwide. Clariant is committed to sustainability initiatives, including reducing carbon emissions and promoting circular economy principles. It collaborates with partners across industries to advance sustainable practices and develop eco-friendly products. The company’s operations are structured to support diverse market needs while adhering to regulatory standards and safety protocols. Clariant continues to adapt its strategies to evolving industry trends and customer requirements.

Clariant Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with Clariant currently valued at ₣8.49. Its trading range has been between ₣8.08 and ₣8.47, with a daily percentage change of +3.4356%.

FAQ: Clariant (CLN)

What is the current price of CLN stock?

Clariant's stock price is currently ₣8.49.

Does CLN pay dividends?

Clariant pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CLN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Clariant operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is CLN best known for?

Clariant is most famous for its specialty chemicals products.

What assets are typically shown together with CLN?

Commonly shown alongside CLN: Performance Food Group Co, Wallenstam, Forbo