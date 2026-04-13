Trade China Yuchai International Ltd - CYD CFD

What is China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD)?

China Yuchai International Ltd is a company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of diesel engines and related components. It operates primarily within the commercial vehicle and industrial sectors, providing power solutions for trucks, buses, construction machinery, and marine vessels. The company has established a presence in both domestic and international markets, focusing on engine design, production, and sales. Its product range includes engines that comply with various emission standards, catering to diverse regulatory environments. China Yuchai International Ltd also offers after-sales services and technical support to its customers. The company is involved in research and development activities aimed at improving engine performance, fuel efficiency, and environmental compliance. It collaborates with other industry players and participates in joint ventures to enhance its technological capabilities and market reach. The company’s operations encompass manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and service centers, contributing to its integrated supply chain and customer service network.

China Yuchai International Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund at $45.11. Today it has traded between $43.98 and $46.54, reflecting a daily change of +4.0936%.

FAQ: China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD)

What is the current price of CYD stock?

China Yuchai International Ltd is currently priced at $45.11.

Does CYD pay dividends?

China Yuchai International Ltd pays dividends; via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CYD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is CYD best known for?

China Yuchai International Ltd is most famous for manufacturing diesel engines.

What assets are typically shown together with CYD?

Commonly shown alongside CYD: Logista, Amadeus IT Group, Sun Silver Ltd