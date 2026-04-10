Trade Chemring Group Plc - CHG CFD

What is Chemring Group PLC (CHG)?

Chemring Group PLC is a company engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of advanced technology products primarily for defense and security applications. Its product range includes countermeasures, sensors, and energetic devices used by military and governmental agencies worldwide. Chemring Group operates through various divisions that focus on different aspects of defense technology, including electronic warfare, missile countermeasures, and pyrotechnics. The company emphasizes research and development to maintain technological capabilities and meet evolving defense requirements. Chemring Group operates within a regulated industry subject to government contracts and international export controls. Its activities contribute to national security and defense readiness through the provision of specialized equipment and systems.

Chemring Group PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Chemring Group PLC, which is priced at £5.4655. The session has seen a price range from £5.3445 up to £5.584, with a daily change of -1.7107%.

FAQ: Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

What is the current price of CHG stock?

Chemring Group PLC's share price is currently £5.4655.

Does CHG pay dividends?

Chemring Group PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CHG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Chemring Group PLC has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is CHG best known for?

The company is most famous for its defense and aerospace electronic products.

What assets are typically shown together with CHG?

Commonly shown alongside CHG: Mesoblast Limited, Casella, TC Energy Corporation - CAD