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Trade Viridien - CGG CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:43
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.3476
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close125.075
Open121.278
1-Year Change148.57%
Day's Range121.178 - 124.076

Trade Viridien - CGG CFD

What is Viridien (CGG)?

Viridien is a company operating in the geoscience and energy sectors, providing services related to geophysical data acquisition, processing, and interpretation. It supports exploration and production activities primarily in the oil and gas industry. Viridien offers technological solutions and expertise to enhance subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. The company employs advanced methodologies and equipment to deliver accurate geological and geophysical information. Its client base includes energy companies seeking to optimize resource extraction and manage exploration risks. Viridien's operations involve collaboration with industry partners and adherence to environmental and safety standards. The company focuses on innovation and efficiency in data analysis to support decision-making processes in energy projects. Its services contribute to the broader objectives of resource management and energy development.

Viridien Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market dynamics for Viridien, which trades at €123.924. During the session, the price moved between €120.579 and €124.175, resulting in a daily change of -1.8371%.

FAQ: Viridien (CGG)

What is the current price of CGG stock?

Viridien's current stock price is €123.924.

Does CGG pay dividends?

Viridien does not pay dividends.

Does CGG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Viridien operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors with no official office or subsidiary.

What is CGG best known for?

Viridien is most famous for its geoscience and geophysical services.

What assets are typically shown together with CGG?

Commonly shown alongside CGG: ConvaTec Group, iShares MSCI EMU Large Cap UCITS ETF, AudioCodes Ltd

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
07:16 (UTC), 8 April 2026
S&P upgrades Viridien to B, outlook stable
Public TechnologiesEurope
05:35 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Viridien upgraded to B by S&P, outlook stable
GlobeNewswireEurope
05:30 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Viridien - Upgraded to “B” by S&P
GlobeNewswireEurope
05:30 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Viridien - Upgraded to “B” by S&P
Public TechnologiesEurope
11:13 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Viridien reports 7,189,314 issued shares, 7,214,916 actual voting rights as of March 31﻿
Public TechnologiesEurope
09:42 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Viridien reports 7,189,314 shares outstanding, 7,214,916 voting rights as of March 31
GlobeNewswireEurope
09:38 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Viridien: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Public TechnologiesEurope
16:04 (UTC), 3 April 2026
Viridien director Philippe Salle sells Viridien shares for EUR 0.3 million
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:15 (UTC), 2 April 2026
JPMorgan Chase tops 5% stake, voting rights threshold in Viridien
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:15 (UTC), 2 April 2026
JPMorgan Chase cuts Viridien stake below 5%, holds 4.79% of shares

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