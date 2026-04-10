Trade Viridien - CGG CFD

What is Viridien (CGG)?

Viridien is a company operating in the geoscience and energy sectors, providing services related to geophysical data acquisition, processing, and interpretation. It supports exploration and production activities primarily in the oil and gas industry. Viridien offers technological solutions and expertise to enhance subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. The company employs advanced methodologies and equipment to deliver accurate geological and geophysical information. Its client base includes energy companies seeking to optimize resource extraction and manage exploration risks. Viridien's operations involve collaboration with industry partners and adherence to environmental and safety standards. The company focuses on innovation and efficiency in data analysis to support decision-making processes in energy projects. Its services contribute to the broader objectives of resource management and energy development.

Viridien Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market dynamics for Viridien, which trades at €123.924. During the session, the price moved between €120.579 and €124.175, resulting in a daily change of -1.8371%.

FAQ: Viridien (CGG)

What is the current price of CGG stock?

Viridien's current stock price is €123.924.

Does CGG pay dividends?

Viridien does not pay dividends.

Does CGG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Viridien operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors with no official office or subsidiary.

What is CGG best known for?

Viridien is most famous for its geoscience and geophysical services.

What assets are typically shown together with CGG?

Commonly shown alongside CGG: ConvaTec Group, iShares MSCI EMU Large Cap UCITS ETF, AudioCodes Ltd