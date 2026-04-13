Trade Lumen Technologies, Inc - LUMN CFD

What is Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is a multinational technology company providing communications, network services, and IT solutions. The company offers a range of services including fiber optic and broadband internet, voice and data networking, cloud and edge computing, and cybersecurity solutions. Lumen serves enterprise, government, and wholesale customers, supporting digital transformation and connectivity needs. The company's infrastructure includes extensive fiber networks and data centers designed to deliver scalable and secure communication services. Lumen focuses on innovation in network technology and service delivery to address evolving market demands. It emphasizes operational reliability, customer service, and compliance with regulatory standards in its business practices.

Lumen Technologies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions, with Lumen Technologies priced at $7.76. The session's price movement has ranged between $7.31 and $7.72, showing a daily change percentage of +3.9189%.

FAQ: Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

What is the current price of LUMN stock?

Lumen Technologies is trading at $7.76.

Does LUMN pay dividends?

Lumen Technologies pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does LUMN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lumen Technologies operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is LUMN best known for?

Lumen Technologies is most famous for its telecommunications and network services.

What assets are typically shown together with LUMN?

Commonly shown alongside LUMN: Invivyd Inc., Elme Communities, AES