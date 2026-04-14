Trade AES - AES CFD

What is AES (AES)?

AES Corporation is a global energy company involved in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates a diverse portfolio of power plants utilizing various energy sources, including renewables, natural gas, coal, and other technologies. The company provides energy solutions to utilities, businesses, and communities across multiple countries. AES focuses on sustainability and innovation, investing in clean energy projects and smart grid technologies. Its business model includes power generation, energy storage, and transmission services. The company aims to balance reliable energy supply with environmental considerations and regulatory compliance. AES participates in energy markets and collaborates with stakeholders to support infrastructure development and energy transition initiatives. It plays a role in advancing global efforts toward sustainable and efficient energy systems.

AES Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market’s trading range for AES, trading at $14.47. The day’s price movement is between $14.26 and $14.39, with a daily change of +0.4187%.

FAQ: AES (AES)

What is the current price of AES stock?

The current price stands at $14.47.

Does AES pay dividends?

AES pays dividends to shareholders.

Does AES have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AES operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is AES best known for?

AES is most famous for its global power generation and utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with AES?

Commonly shown alongside AES: Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF, Accuray, Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF