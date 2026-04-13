Trade Carter's Inc - CRI CFD

What is Carter's Inc (CRI)?

Carter's, Inc. is a leading designer and marketer of children's apparel, accessories, and related products. The company offers a wide range of clothing for infants, toddlers, and young children under brands such as Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. Carter's products are distributed through various channels, including company-operated stores, e-commerce, and third-party retailers. The company focuses on product quality, safety, and comfort to meet the needs of families. Carter's invests in brand development, supply chain management, and customer engagement to maintain its market position. It operates within a competitive retail environment and adheres to regulatory standards related to children's products.

Carter's Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, as Carter's Inc stands at $34.93. The price has moved within a range of $33.95 to $34.96, reflecting a daily percentage change of -1.7198%.

FAQ: Carter's Inc (CRI)

What is the current price of CRI stock?

Carter's Inc's stock is currently priced at $34.93.

Does CRI pay dividends?

Carter's Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CRI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Carter's Inc does not maintain an official regional office in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is CRI best known for?

Carter's Inc is most famous for its children's apparel and accessories.

What assets are typically shown together with CRI?

Commonly shown alongside CRI: Vistry Group PLC, Cloudflare, TopBuild Corp