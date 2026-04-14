Trade Cloudflare Inc. - NET CFD

What is Cloudflare (NET)?

Cloudflare is a technology company specializing in web infrastructure and website security services. It provides a range of products including content delivery network services, internet security, and distributed domain name server services. Cloudflare's platform is designed to improve the performance and security of websites and applications by protecting them from cyber threats and optimizing content delivery. The company serves a diverse customer base including individual websites, enterprises, and government organizations. It operates globally, offering scalable solutions that support internet properties of varying sizes and complexities.

Cloudflare Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, as Cloudflare trades at $177.81. The price has moved between $177.73 and $188.35 today, with a daily percentage change of -2.8341%.

FAQ: Cloudflare (NET)

What is the current price of NET stock?

The current price stands at $177.81.

Does NET pay dividends?

Cloudflare pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NET have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cloudflare has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is NET best known for?

It is most famous for its content delivery network and cybersecurity services.

What assets are typically shown together with NET?

Commonly shown alongside NET: Aldar Properties PJSC, Cross Country, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF