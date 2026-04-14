HomeMarketsSharesCloudflare Inc.

Trade Cloudflare Inc. - NET CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:47:53
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.25
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close183.95
Open186.45
1-Year Change76.18%
Day's Range177.42 - 186.45

Trade Cloudflare Inc. - NET CFD

What is Cloudflare (NET)?

Cloudflare is a technology company specializing in web infrastructure and website security services. It provides a range of products including content delivery network services, internet security, and distributed domain name server services. Cloudflare's platform is designed to improve the performance and security of websites and applications by protecting them from cyber threats and optimizing content delivery. The company serves a diverse customer base including individual websites, enterprises, and government organizations. It operates globally, offering scalable solutions that support internet properties of varying sizes and complexities.

Cloudflare Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, as Cloudflare trades at $177.81. The price has moved between $177.73 and $188.35 today, with a daily percentage change of -2.8341%.

FAQ: Cloudflare (NET)

What is the current price of NET stock?

The current price stands at $177.81.

Does NET pay dividends?

Cloudflare pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NET have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cloudflare has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is NET best known for?

It is most famous for its content delivery network and cybersecurity services.

What assets are typically shown together with NET?

Commonly shown alongside NET: Aldar Properties PJSC, Cross Country, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Latest shares articles

Cloudflare stock forecast
Cloudflare stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Cloudflare (NET) was last quoted at $223.69 at 4:52 pm UTC on 27 October 2025, trading near the upper end of its intraday range of $217.11–$224.12.
15:16, 29 October 2025
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