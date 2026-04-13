Trade Capital One Financial Corp - COF CFD

What is Capital One (COF)?

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified bank that offers a broad array of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. Established in 1994 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates through various segments including credit cards, consumer banking, and commercial banking. Capital One is recognized for its extensive credit card portfolio, which serves a wide range of customers with different credit profiles. The firm also provides auto loans, savings accounts, and other banking services. Capital One emphasizes the use of data analytics and technology to enhance customer experience and risk management. It maintains a nationwide presence with branches and digital platforms designed to support its financial offerings. The company is subject to regulatory oversight by federal and state agencies in the United States. Capital One's operations reflect a focus on innovation within the financial services industry, aiming to balance growth with prudent risk management practices.

Capital One Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by today's trading momentum for Capital One, now at $196.32. Intraday, the price has ranged from $190.06 to $196, marking a daily change of +1.5244%.

FAQ: Capital One (COF)

What is the current price of COF stock?

The last traded price of Capital One is $196.32.

Does COF pay dividends?

Capital One pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does COF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Capital One does not have an official office in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is COF best known for?

Capital One is most famous for its credit card and banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with COF?

Commonly shown alongside COF: Richemont, KE Holdings Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.