HomeMarketsSharesCanadian Apartment Properties REIT

Trade Canadian Apartment Properties REIT - CAR_u CFD

36.04+0.28%
The chart shows the CAR_u stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 36.04, a high of 36.04, and a low of 35.58.
Sell

35.9

Buy

36.04

0.14
Low: 35.58High: 36.04
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.14
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017178 %
(-CA$3.44)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CA$19,000.00

-0.01718%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00474 %
(-CA$0.95)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CA$19,000.00

-0.00474%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCAD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeCanada
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close35.94
Open35.58
1-Year Change-0.89%
Day's Range35.58 - 36.04

Trade Canadian Apartment Properties REIT - CAR_u CFD

What is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR_u)?

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of residential rental properties in Canada. The company specializes in multi-unit apartment buildings and has a diversified portfolio that spans various provinces across the country. Its operations include property management, leasing, and maintenance services aimed at providing residential housing solutions. The trust's business model centers on generating income through rental revenues and property appreciation. It operates within the framework of Canadian real estate regulations and emphasizes sustainable property management practices. The company plays a significant role in the Canadian residential real estate market, catering to a broad tenant base. It also engages in strategic property development and redevelopment projects to enhance its asset value. Governance and corporate responsibility are integral to its operations, with attention to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The trust's structure allows for efficient capital allocation within the real estate sector.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market fluctuations in Canadian Tire Corp Ltd, with the price at C$36.04. Intraday movements have ranged from C$35.41 to C$36.07, showing a daily change of -0.1113%.

FAQ: Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR_u)

What is the current price of CAR_u stock?

The last recorded price is C$36.04.

Does CAR_u pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CAR_u have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT does not have a direct office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is CAR_u best known for?

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT is most famous for its residential real estate investment and management.

What assets are typically shown together with CAR_u?

Commonly shown alongside CAR_u: GFT Technologies AG, ASML Holding N.V., Elme Communities

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