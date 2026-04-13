Trade Camden National Corp - CAC CFD

What is Camden National Corp (CAC)?

Camden National Corp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking and financial services. The company offers a range of products including commercial and consumer loans, deposit accounts, and wealth management services. It serves individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations primarily within its regional markets. The company’s operations include retail banking, mortgage lending, and trust services. It focuses on community banking with an emphasis on personalized service and local market knowledge. The company operates in compliance with applicable banking regulations and maintains risk management practices to support its financial stability.

Camden National Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, with Camden National Corp at $50.68. The trading range so far is between $48.95 and $50.11, with daily volatility of -1.7302%.

FAQ: Camden National Corp (CAC)

What is the current price of CAC stock?

The stock price is currently $50.68.

Does CAC pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by Camden National Corp via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CAC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Camden National Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors only.

What is CAC best known for?

The company is best known for its community banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with CAC?

Commonly shown alongside CAC: Banner Corp, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma, German American Bancorp Inc