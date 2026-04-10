Trade Brookfield Corporation - BAM CFD

What is Brookfield Corporation (BAM)?

Brookfield Corporation is a global asset management company specializing in real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity investments. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of assets across multiple sectors and geographies, focusing on long-term value creation. Its investment approach involves acquiring, operating, and improving assets to generate sustainable cash flows and capital appreciation. Brookfield Corporation serves institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The company operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, leveraging expertise in asset management, finance, and operations. It emphasizes environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles in its investment decisions. Brookfield Corporation competes with other global asset managers and investment firms in sourcing and managing alternative assets.

Brookfield Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading in Brookfield Corporation, trading at $42.13. Its price movement today has been between $41.96 and $42.69, reflecting a daily change of -0.5912%.

FAQ: Brookfield Corporation (BAM)

What is the current price of BAM stock?

Brookfield Corporation closed at $42.13 today.

Does BAM pay dividends?

Brookfield Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BAM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brookfield Corporation maintains an office in the UAE, specifically in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BAM best known for?

It is most famous for its global asset management and investment operations.

What assets are typically shown together with BAM?

Commonly shown alongside BAM: Nilorngruppen AB, NewtekOne Inc, First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process UCITS ETF