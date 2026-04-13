Trade Brandywine Realty Trust - BDN CFD

What is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and development of office properties. The company focuses primarily on urban and suburban office markets in the United States, with a portfolio that includes a diverse range of commercial real estate assets. Its operations encompass property leasing, asset management, and real estate development, aiming to maintain and enhance the value of its holdings. Brandywine Realty Trust emphasizes sustainable building practices and community engagement within the markets it serves. The company’s strategic approach involves acquiring, developing, and managing office spaces that cater to various industries and tenants. It operates with a commitment to maintaining high standards of property management and tenant services, contributing to the long-term performance of its real estate portfolio. Brandywine Realty Trust is recognized for its focus on metropolitan areas, where it seeks to capitalize on economic growth and urban development trends.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Brandywine Realty Trust currently at $2.64. During the session, it has moved between $2.6 and $2.68, with a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

What is the current price of BDN stock?

The current price is $2.64.

Does BDN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does BDN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brandywine Realty Trust operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BDN best known for?

The company is most famous for its portfolio of urban office properties and real estate investments.

What assets are typically shown together with BDN?

Commonly shown alongside BDN: Vanguard USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF, Payoneer Global Inc, HSBC - HKD