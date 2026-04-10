Trade Borussia Dortmund - BVB CFD

What is Borussia Dortmund (BVB)?

Borussia Dortmund is a professional football club based in Dortmund, Germany. Established in the early 20th century, the club competes in the Bundesliga, the top tier of German football. Borussia Dortmund has won multiple Bundesliga titles, DFB-Pokal trophies, and has achieved success in European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. The club is recognized for its distinctive black and yellow colors and passionate fan base. Borussia Dortmund operates a professional football team, youth development programs, and commercial activities including merchandising and sponsorships. The club plays its home matches at a large stadium known for its vibrant atmosphere. Borussia Dortmund is also engaged in community outreach and social responsibility initiatives.

Borussia Dortmund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading flows as Borussia Dortmund stands at €3.154. The price has moved between €3.006 and €3.171, reflecting a daily change of +3.6292%.

FAQ: Borussia Dortmund (BVB)

What is the current price of BVB stock?

Borussia Dortmund's stock is currently priced at €3.154.

Does BVB pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BVB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Borussia Dortmund does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through international partnerships.

What is BVB best known for?

It is most famous for being a major German professional football club.

What assets are typically shown together with BVB?

Commonly shown alongside BVB: The Ensign Group Inc, Xtrackers S&P Select Frontier Swap UCITS ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF