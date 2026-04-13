Trade BorgWarner Inc - BWA CFD

What is BorgWarner Inc (BWA)?

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in powertrain solutions. The company develops and manufactures components and systems for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Its product portfolio includes turbochargers, transmissions, emission systems, and thermal management products. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company focuses on advancing technologies that improve vehicle efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance performance. Founded in the early 20th century, BorgWarner has evolved through various acquisitions and expansions to become a key player in the automotive industry. Its operations span multiple continents, with engineering, manufacturing, and research facilities supporting its global customer base. The company emphasizes innovation in electrification, including electric motors and battery systems, aligning with industry trends toward sustainable transportation. BorgWarner's business strategy includes collaboration with automotive manufacturers to address evolving regulatory requirements and consumer preferences. It operates within a competitive landscape alongside other major automotive suppliers, contributing to the development of next-generation mobility solutions.

BorgWarner Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, as BorgWarner Inc trades at $53.45. The intraday price has ranged from $53.03 to $53.58, contributing to a daily change of -2.2055%.

FAQ: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

What is the current price of BWA stock?

BorgWarner Inc's latest price is $53.45.

Does BWA pay dividends?

BorgWarner Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BWA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BorgWarner has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City in the UAE.

What is BWA best known for?

BorgWarner Inc is most famous for its automotive powertrain components.

What assets are typically shown together with BWA?

Commonly shown alongside BWA: Sainsbury, IAG - EUR, New Jersey Resources Corp