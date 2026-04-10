Trade Bollore SA - BOL CFD

What is Bollore (BOL)?

Bollore is a French multinational corporation with diversified interests spanning transportation, logistics, communications, and energy sectors. Founded in the early 19th century, the company has developed a significant presence in global logistics and freight forwarding, operating ports and terminals across multiple continents. Bollore also engages in the production and distribution of electricity and renewable energy solutions. Its communications division includes media and advertising activities. The company has a longstanding history of family ownership and management, contributing to its strategic direction and growth. Bollore's operations emphasize sustainable development and innovation within its various business units. The company maintains a broad international footprint, serving a range of industrial and commercial clients through integrated supply chain solutions.

Bollore Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market fluctuations for Bollore, now at €4.94. It has traded within the band of €4.89 to €4.96, showing a daily percentage change of +0.2037%.

FAQ: Bollore (BOL)

What is the current price of BOL stock?

The current price of Bollore is €4.94.

Does BOL pay dividends?

Bollore pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BOL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bollore has an official regional office presence in the UAE.

What is BOL best known for?

Bollore is most famous for its diversified operations in logistics, transportation, and communication sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with BOL?

Commonly shown alongside BOL: Vontobel, Rank Group, Spire Inc