Trade BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB - ECNp CFD

What is BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB (ECNp)?

BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of a low carbon equity index. The fund focuses on companies that demonstrate reduced carbon emissions relative to their sector peers, aligning with environmental sustainability criteria. It aims to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equities while supporting climate-conscious investment strategies. The ETF follows a methodology that incorporates carbon footprint analysis and positive environmental impact considerations, consistent with the Paris Agreement benchmarks. As a UCITS-compliant fund, it adheres to regulatory requirements for transparency and risk management. This investment vehicle caters to investors seeking to integrate environmental factors into their equity portfolios.

BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market dynamics, as Amundi Italy BTP Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF trades at €294.99. The intraday range has been between €279.61 and €281.76, with a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB (ECNp)

What is the current price of ECNp stock?

The last price is €294.99.

Does ECNp pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ECNp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB does not have a regional office in the UAE and operates through local financial partners.

What is ECNp best known for?

This ETF is most famous for its focus on low carbon and sustainable investment strategies.

What assets are typically shown together with ECNp?

Commonly shown alongside ECNp: Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc., PBB, TELUS Corp (CA)