HomeMarketsSharesBNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB

Trade BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB - ECNp CFD

294.99+5.14%
The chart shows the ECNp stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 294.99, a high of 281.76, and a low of 279.86.
Sell

280.56

Buy

294.99

14.43
Low: 279.86High: 281.76
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread14.43
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. CloseN/A
Open279.86
1-Year Change-0.25%
Day's Range279.86 - 281.76

Trade BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB - ECNp CFD

What is BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB (ECNp)?

BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of a low carbon equity index. The fund focuses on companies that demonstrate reduced carbon emissions relative to their sector peers, aligning with environmental sustainability criteria. It aims to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equities while supporting climate-conscious investment strategies. The ETF follows a methodology that incorporates carbon footprint analysis and positive environmental impact considerations, consistent with the Paris Agreement benchmarks. As a UCITS-compliant fund, it adheres to regulatory requirements for transparency and risk management. This investment vehicle caters to investors seeking to integrate environmental factors into their equity portfolios.

BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market dynamics, as Amundi Italy BTP Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF trades at €294.99. The intraday range has been between €279.61 and €281.76, with a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB (ECNp)

What is the current price of ECNp stock?

The last price is €294.99.

Does ECNp pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ECNp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 PAB does not have a regional office in the UAE and operates through local financial partners.

What is ECNp best known for?

This ETF is most famous for its focus on low carbon and sustainable investment strategies.

What assets are typically shown together with ECNp?

Commonly shown alongside ECNp: Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc., PBB, TELUS Corp (CA)

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