HomeMarketsSharesBlackstone Minerals Limited

Trade Blackstone Minerals Limited - BSXau CFD

0.058+0%
The chart shows the BSXau stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 0.058, a high of 0.061, and a low of 0.049.
Sell

0.054

Buy

0.058

0.004
Low: 0.049High: 0.061
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.004
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022158 %
(-A$4.43)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

-0.02216%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.00024 %
(A$0.05)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

0.00024%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity1000
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeAustralia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close0.034
Open0.05
1-Year Change-7.41%
Day's Range0.049 - 0.061

Trade Blackstone Minerals Limited - BSXau CFD

What is Blackstone Minerals Limited (BSXau)?

Blackstone Minerals Limited is an Australian-based exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets battery metals, including nickel, cobalt, and copper, which are essential for the production of electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies. Blackstone Minerals operates exploration projects in various locations, with a strategic emphasis on regions that offer potential for high-grade mineral deposits. The company's activities encompass geological surveys, drilling programs, and resource estimation to advance its projects toward development stages. Blackstone Minerals aims to contribute to the supply chain of critical minerals that support the global transition to sustainable energy. Its operations involve collaboration with industry partners and adherence to environmental and regulatory standards. The company’s approach integrates technical expertise and resource management to identify economically viable mineral deposits. Blackstone Minerals is part of the broader mining sector, which plays a significant role in global industrial development and resource extraction.

Blackstone Minerals Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Energy Fuels Inc. is currently at A$0.058. It has moved within a range from A$0.054 to A$0.056 today, with a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Blackstone Minerals Limited (BSXau)

What is the current price of BSXau stock?

The current price is A$0.058.

Does BSXau pay dividends?

Blackstone Minerals Limited does not pay dividends.

Does BSXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Blackstone Minerals Limited operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors.

What is BSXau best known for?

Blackstone Minerals Limited is most famous for its exploration and development of mineral assets.

What assets are typically shown together with BSXau?

Commonly shown alongside BSXau: JPMorgan GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Lindab

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