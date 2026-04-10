Trade Biomerieux - BIM CFD

What is Biomerieux (BIM)?

bioMérieux is a French multinational biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of diagnostic solutions. The company provides products and services for clinical diagnostics, food safety, and industrial microbiological testing. bioMérieux's portfolio includes instruments, reagents, software, and services designed to detect infectious diseases, monitor antibiotic resistance, and ensure product quality. The company serves healthcare institutions, laboratories, and industries worldwide. bioMérieux emphasizes innovation in molecular biology, immunoassays, and microbiology technologies. It invests in research and development to address emerging health threats and improve diagnostic accuracy and speed. The company is committed to advancing public health through reliable diagnostic tools and collaborates with various stakeholders in the medical and scientific communities.

Biomerieux Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, with Biomerieux at €89.9. The trading range so far spans €89.1 to €90.65, with a daily move of +0.2795%.

FAQ: Biomerieux (BIM)

What is the current price of BIM stock?

The last recorded price is €89.9.

Does BIM pay dividends?

Biomerieux pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BIM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Biomerieux operates in the UAE via partnerships and does not have a direct office.

What is BIM best known for?

Biomerieux is most famous for its diagnostic solutions in microbiology and infectious diseases.

What assets are typically shown together with BIM?

Commonly shown alongside BIM: Amundi Italy BTP Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF, Fnac Darty, Affirm Holdings Inc